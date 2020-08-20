සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Several ministers assume duties - land and police powers will not be transferred to the Provincial Councils

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 13:32

A number of new government cabinet and state ministers assumed duties in their respective ministries today.

Accordingly, Cabinet Ministers Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Mahinda Amaraweera, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Gamini Lokuge and CB Ratnayake assumed duties in their respective Ministries today.

In addition, the new state ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera, Nimal Lansa, Janaka Wakkumbura, Dr. Sita Arambepola, Indika Anuruddha, Vijitha Berugoda, Sadasivam Viyalendran and Jeevan Thondaman are in charge today.

Addressing the media after the inauguration ceremony of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Minister in charge of the subject Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that there will be no shortage of fertilizer in the country in the future.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Minister of State for Provincial Councils and Local Government, Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera stated that land and police powers will not be transferred to the Provincial Councils until the adverse effects of the 13th Amendment are removed.

