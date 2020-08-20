Boossa+prison+guards+transferred

Seven guards of the Boossa Prison in Galle have been transferred with immediate effect.



They are accused of having contacts with Wele Suda, a powerful drug lord in prison.



A senior spokesman for the Prisons Department stated that the transfer was made until an investigation into the incident was carried out and the correct information was ascertained.



National newspapers had reported today that a jailor of the prison had obtained about 100 bottles of foreign liquor from Wele Suda for a wedding ceremony.



However, a senior official of the Prisons Department stated that they cannot comment in this regard.