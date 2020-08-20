Temporary suspension of the Colombo-Shanghai Srilankan airlines flights (Video)

Temporary suspension of the Colombo-Shanghai



The Srilankan airline operated a charter flight with 223 Chinese nationals onboard from Dubai to Shanghai via Colombo on the 7 th of August 2020 and 25 passengers who were in this charter flight were found positive for COVID upon their arrival in China.



In the wake of the COVID outbreak, The Civil Aviation Authorities in China (CAAC) had introduced a new policy referred as the five one policy, which restricts an airline to operate to one point to China per week.



In line with this new policy, SriLankan Airlines had engaged in operating 15 such charter flights repatriating over 3000 Chinese passengers from the United Kingdom and Dubai to China without any incidents.



As per the CAAC policy, temporary flight suspensions are given to airlines, if only more than five COVID positive cases are found on a flight.



The particular special charter flight operated on 7 August had 23 passengers tested positive for COVID, thus CAAC temporarily suspended

SriLankan Airlines for four weeks as per the new regulations in place.



SriLankan Cargo operation remains unaffected and will continue to fly to China when required.



