සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Temporary suspension of the Colombo-Shanghai Srilankan airlines flights (Video)

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 15:09

Temporary+suspension+of+the+Colombo-Shanghai+Srilankan+airlines+flights+%28Video%29
Temporary suspension of the Colombo-Shanghai

The Srilankan airline operated a charter flight with 223 Chinese nationals onboard from Dubai to Shanghai via Colombo on the 7 th  of August 2020 and 25 passengers who were in this charter flight were found positive for COVID upon their arrival in China.

In the wake of the COVID outbreak, The Civil Aviation Authorities in China (CAAC) had introduced a new policy referred as the five one policy, which restricts an airline to operate to one point to China per week. 

In line with this new policy, SriLankan Airlines had engaged in operating 15 such charter flights repatriating over 3000 Chinese passengers from the United Kingdom and Dubai to China without any incidents.

As per the CAAC policy, temporary flight suspensions are given to airlines, if only more than five COVID positive cases are found on a flight. 

The particular special charter flight operated on 7 August had 23 passengers tested positive for COVID, thus CAAC temporarily suspended
SriLankan Airlines for four weeks as per the new regulations in place. 

 SriLankan Cargo operation remains unaffected and will continue to fly to China when required.  


Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.