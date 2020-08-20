The dream of Nathagane school children lost amidst the dilapidated grounds (Video)

In order to improve the sports skills of the children of the village, a person from the area donated the land a few years ago and developed the sports ground near the Nathagane school in Wariyapola.



Although this stadium has been popular among many in the area has suffered an unfortunate fate today.



A modern stadium was built here 5 years ago at a cost of Rs 2 million



To this day, though, it was not open to the public and the area has become a hotbed of wild animals.





Nathagane is the only place for school children to play and the place has become a nightmare for them.



When will the authorities pay attention to this one and a half acre playground which will one day be able to produce many sportsmen and sportswomen ?