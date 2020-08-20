Mite infestation in Puttalam and Hambantota districts (video)





The dream of any farmer, a rich harvest.



But if the harvest is destroyed when the harvest is near, who can they tell them about it?



We received such news from Puttalam and Hambantota districts.



Inginiyamitiya Reservoir bordering Puttalam and Kurunegala districts is a tank with a water capacity for about fifty thousand acre feet.



It supplies to thousands of acres of paddy fields in the area, both on the left bank and on the right bank.



These farmers who cultivate the Yala season without fail have been severely affected by a mite infestation that is damaging their crops.





As a result about 600 acres of paddy lands in the area have been damaged.