The coronavirus found in chicken imported from Brazil

Friday, 14 August 2020 - 14:51

Following the discovery of the coronavirus in poultry imported from Brazil, the Chinese government has asked the people to be careful in purchasing imported frozen meats and fish products.

The corona-infested chicken was found in Shenzhen, China, and later revealed to have been imported  from the Santa-Catarina area of ​​Brazil.

Although the coronavirus originated in China, Brazil currently has the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world after the United States.

However, there have been no reports of infections in people who have consumed chicken with the corona virus, which was brought to China.

