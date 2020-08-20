Vietnam+to+buy+Russian+coronavirus+vaccine

Vietnam has also registered to buy the Russian-made Covid 19 vaccine for domestic use.



Russia said on Wednesday it had developed the world's first Covid 19 vaccine and was ready to launch it in two weeks.



Russian officials have said there is no doubt about the safety of the vaccine.



Vietnam also said that despite the purchase of the Russian vaccine, they will continue to the work to develop Covid 19 vaccines in its own country.



Vietnam has agreed to receive 50 to 150 million doses of the Russian Covid 19 vaccine, part of which will be donated. Vietnam, a country that has been well controlled for the Covid 19 epidemic, is now experiencing its second wave.