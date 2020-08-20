Ranil+Wickremesinghe+to+lead+the+UNP+for+six+more+months+

The Working Committee of the United National Party has decided to take another six months to elect a new leadership.



According to party sources, the UNP Working Committee met at the Sirikotha party headquarters this morning to discuss the party leadership and the post of National List MP for more than two hours.



The United National Party (UNP) suffered a crushing defeat in the August 5 general elections, after which Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had been the party's leader for 26 years, decided to resign.



Accordingly, 8 names were proposed for the new party leadership.



Party General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Deputy Leader Ravi Karunanayake, National Organizer Navin Dissanayake, Party Treasurer Daya Gamage, Deputy General Secretary Ruwan Wijewardena, Vajira Abeywardena, Arjuna Ranatunga and Palitha Range Bandara have been nominated.



Also, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had stated yesterday that he was ready to take over the leadership of the party if requested.



UNP Deputy General Secretary Ruwan Wijewardena also issued a statement yesterday stating that a comprehensive reorganization program is essential to re-emerge as a political party.



However, at today's UNP Working Committee meeting, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had a lengthy discussion regarding the appointment of the UNP leader.



Navin Dissanayake, the National Organizer of the party, speaking in favor of Karu Jayasuriya has stated that he is suitable for the party leadership.



Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated before the Working Committee that Karu Jayasuriya has informed him that he would be willing to take over the leadership of the party and accordingly, it could be considered as well.



However, Ravi Karunanayake has said, "There is no urgency about the leadership yet. We can make a decision in a little while." Ranil Wickremesinghe responded, "I would like to hand over the leadership. therefore decide among yourself. ”



Speaking to the Working Committee, Vajira Abeywardena said, "As the election was lost, we will wait for a while to make a decision about the leadership and we will talk about it later. ''



However, many in the Working Committee are of the view that a young person should be appointed for future leadership.



Accordingly, the Working Committee has agreed to delegate responsibilities to those currently nominated for the leadership of the party and to select the future leadership based on their performance.



They will be given six months to do so and Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue to lead the party for the next six months.



Also, the National List seat won by the United National Party was discussed at the Working Committee meeting today.



However, no agreement has been reached on that either.



Meanwhile, the time given to political parties that have won National List seats to nominate names is due to end today.