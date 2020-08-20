220+million+transferred+by+drug+traffickers+through+bank+accounts+in+the+last+two+weeks

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that over Rs. 220 million has been transferred through the bank accounts of persons involved in drug trafficking in the last two weeks alone.



He was speaking at a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters today.



Also, a woman has been arrested for circulating over Rs. 310 million earned from drug trafficking in five accounts in two banks during the past three years.



It has been revealed that the suspect arrested today in Mt. Lavinia is the sister of a drug trafficker who is in jail.



At the time of her arrest nearly Rs. 3 million was found in her bank accounts.



Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that the fingerprints and photographs of the Angoda Lokka, an organized criminal who was allegedly murdered in India, have already been sent to India.