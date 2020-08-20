Testimony given today by the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (Video)





Former Director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena today admitted that when he received information through a foreign intelligence service that a suicide attack was being carried out in the country, he knew that Saharan had the physical and mental capacity to carry out such an attack.



He was testifying before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attack for the 11th day today.



The Additional Solicitor General, representing the Attorney General, questioned whether the State Intelligence Service already had information on the names of persons named in the foreign intelligence service.