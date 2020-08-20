Fraudulent sale of sprats unfit for human consumption (video)





A fraudulent process is underway to sell 7,000 kilos of sprats unsuitable for human consumption through the Kurunegala - Polpithigama Multipurpose Co-operative Society.



Today Hiru CIA revelation unfolds this story.



The stock of sprats which are not suitable for human consumption is stored in the warehouse of the Polpithigama Multipurpose Co-operative Society in Madagalla.



Investigations carried out by Hiru CIA revealed that the stock of sprats had been purchased through a private company under the strong pressure of the Chairman of the Polpithigama Multipurpose Co-operative Society.



It is reported that the Chairman has gone beyond the usual procedures in making payments for the purchase of this stock.



At present these sprats are being sold through other cooperative branches in the area as well.



In addition, the CIA reports revealed that these moldy and rotten sprats are being sold to wholesalers .



In the face of our revelations, Hiru CIA will continue to monitor whether the responsible government agencies that regulate cooperatives in the country are investigating the financial irregularities that have taken place here.