15 prison officers suspended, 21 transferred

Fifteen prison officers have been suspended from service for various offences following information given by the prison intelligence.
Also, 21 others have been given transfers, says the Prisons Department.
They are 10 including two jailors at Boossa Prison, nine at Negombo Prison and on each at Dumbara and Wariyapola Prisons.
Also, 21 others have been given transfers, says the Prisons Department.
They are 10 including two jailors at Boossa Prison, nine at Negombo Prison and on each at Dumbara and Wariyapola Prisons.