Playback+singer+SP+Balasubrahmanyam+in+critical+condition

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who previously was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive, is in a critical condition and is on life support.



The singer had admitted himself to MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai on 05 August.



The hospital said “there has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam,” and that in a late night development, on August 13, his condition deteriorated.



Based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the intensive care unit, it said.



“He is on life support and his condition remains critical,” the hospital said.