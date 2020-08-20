UNP+election+candidates+meet+at+Sirikotha+this+morning

The UNP has summoned all its General Election candidates for a meeting at Sirikotha at 10.30 am today (15)



The party’s future plans will be discussed with leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at the chair, say party sources.



The UNP working committee that met yesterday discussed the party leadership matter and decided to take six months more to choose a new leader.



The names of Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage, Vajira Abeywardena, Navin Dissanayake, Ruwan Wijewardena, Arjuna Ranatunga and Palitha Range Bandara have been proposed to succeed Wickremesinghe.



Meanwhile, ex-speaker Karu Jayasuriya has expressed a desire to accept the UNP leader position if offered.