CID+probes+38+money+laundering+complaints

The special CID unit on money laundering is investigating 38 complaints.
This was announced to the media in Colombo yesterday (14) by police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.
He also said drug racketeers were increasingly employing women for dealing following the arrest of racketeers.
