Attempt to smuggle out Wallapatta, sandalwood foiled

The Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle Wallapatta and Sandalwood to Dubai.



An exporter from Kollupitiya had tried to send 120 kgs of Wallapatta and 120 kgs of sandalwood worth Rs. 12.5 million concealed in manioc, papaya, pineapple and king coconut exports.



With the assistance of Plant Quarantine officers, the Customs nabbed the items at the export cargo centre at Orugodawatte.



The customs is questioning the exporter and three others over the incident.