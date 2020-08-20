Names+of+eight+national+list+MPs+gazetted

The seven national list MPs of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have been announced through extraordinary gazette.



The appointees are Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Tissa Attanayake, Imitiaz Bakeer Marker, Eran Wickremaratne, Harin Fernando, Mayantha Dissanayake and Diana Gamage.



Also, appointed MP of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya Dr. Harini Amarasuriya’s name has been gazetted.



The UNP and the Apay Janabala Party are yet to announce their national list MPs, although the Election Commission’s deadline to submit the names ended yesterday (14).



A commission official told Hiru News the parties could inform about same on a future date.