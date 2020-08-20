India+celebrates+74th+Independence+Day+today

India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today (15).



The celebrations have been curtailed and only selected guests are invited to be part of the Red Fort event.



Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as a part of the annual decoration areas like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament Building was lit up in various colours to cherish the memories of the freedom struggle.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.