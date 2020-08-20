61 nabbed with drugs from Grand Pass housing complex (video)

Police raided the Muwadora Uyana housing complex in Grand Pass, Colombo and arrested 61 persons with drugs yesterday (14).
The office of the Western Province senior DIG says 870 houses were searched by a team involving 518 police personnel.
It adds that 39 grams of heroin, 85 grams of cannabis and seven narcotic tablets were found.
