Prison+visiting+restrictions+relaxed

The Prisons Department says visiting restrictions at prisons are relaxed from today (15).
Prisons commissioner general Thushara Upuldeniya told Hiru News that visits would be allowed once a week.
Only sanitation items will be permitted to be given to the inmates.
The restrictions came into force in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
