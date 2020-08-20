සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UN Security Council refuses to extend Iran arms embargo

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 10:06

The UN Security Council yesterday (14) rejected a US proposal to extend the conventional weapons embargo on Iran.

With the failure of the resolution, the US is now poised to move to unilaterally trigger snapback sanctions on Tehran.

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said in a statement the US "has every right to initiate snapback of provisions of previous Security Council resolutions" and "in the coming days, the United States will follow through on that promise to stop at nothing to extend the arms embargo."

The US only drew support for the proposal from the Dominican Republic. Russia and China were opposed while Germany, France, the United Kingdom and eight others abstained.

Under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the conventional weapons ban on Iran is legally set to expire in mid-October.

