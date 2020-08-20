Made in India Covid-19 vaccine soon - Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that an India-made vaccine for the Covid-19 virus will be out soon.



In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that the government is waiting for a green signal from scientists.



“All of us are waiting for a vaccine for Covid-19. I want to tell you that three vaccine candidates are at different stages of testing in the country,” said the prime minister.



“As soon as our experts and scientists give the green signal, a made in India Covid-19 vaccine will be available soon,” he added.



The virus has killed more than 48,000 people and affected over 2.4 million people in India.