සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Sena caterpillar raises its head again (video)

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 13:00

Sena+caterpillar+raises+its+head+again+%28video%29


The Sena caterpillar has raised its head again, with maize farmers in the Metigahatenna village in Passara in danger of losing their 40 acres of the crop.

They have turned to cultivating maize when there is no rain.

Even before the harvesting period, the caterpillar has struck.

Farmers allege that agricultural officers are yet to make a field inspection of the harm caused despite being informed.

When contacted, director general of agriculture Dr. W.M.W. Weerakoon said he was not aware of the latest reporting of the Sena, adding that he would look into the matter.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.