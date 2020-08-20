Sena caterpillar raises its head again (video)





The Sena caterpillar has raised its head again, with maize farmers in the Metigahatenna village in Passara in danger of losing their 40 acres of the crop.



They have turned to cultivating maize when there is no rain.



Even before the harvesting period, the caterpillar has struck.



Farmers allege that agricultural officers are yet to make a field inspection of the harm caused despite being informed.



When contacted, director general of agriculture Dr. W.M.W. Weerakoon said he was not aware of the latest reporting of the Sena, adding that he would look into the matter.