Dinesh, Johnston tipped to be House leader, chief govt. whip





Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena and Johnston Fernando have been proposed to be reappointed as leader of the House and the chief government whip respectively, according to sources close to the government.



A final decision is yet to be taken, say the sources.



Meanwhile, the four MP-elects of Samagi Jana Balawegaya have reportedly been shortlisted to the position of the chief opposition whip.



They are Kabir Hashim, Lakshman Kiriella, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Dr. Harsha de Silva.



Political sources say Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will most likely be appointed as the speaker.



Meanwhile, the online registration of the members elected to the new parliament closes today (15), says secretary general of parliament Dhamika Dassanayake.



By yesterday, more than 175 MPs registered themselves by completing an online application form to provide their personal details to parliament.



The inaugural session of the new parliament opens at 9.30 am on 20 August.