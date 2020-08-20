සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Dinesh, Johnston tipped to be House leader, chief govt. whip

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 13:13

Dinesh%2C+Johnston+tipped+to+be+House+leader%2C+chief+govt.+whip


Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena and Johnston Fernando have been proposed to be reappointed as leader of the House and the chief government whip respectively, according to sources close to the government.

A final decision is yet to be taken, say the sources.

Meanwhile, the four MP-elects of Samagi Jana Balawegaya have reportedly been shortlisted to the position of the chief opposition whip.

They are Kabir Hashim, Lakshman Kiriella, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Political sources say Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will most likely be appointed as the speaker.

Meanwhile, the online registration of the members elected to the new parliament closes today (15), says secretary general of parliament Dhamika Dassanayake.

By yesterday, more than 175 MPs registered themselves by completing an online application form to provide their personal details to parliament.

The inaugural session of the new parliament opens at 9.30 am on 20 August.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.