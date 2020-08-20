Security for defeated MPs to be decided after evaluation (video)





Continuing with the security provided to MPs and ministers who failed to get elected again will be decided following an evaluation of their security, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.



He was speaking to Hiru News which raised a news article on the matter in a national newspaper today (15).



The news article said the security details of 81 defeated politicians would be withdrawn next week.



The police spokesman said no decision had been taken to withdraw their security so soon.



An MP gets four bodyguards and a minister eight personnel led by a chief inspector.