සිංහල தமிழ்

UNP to consult party activists over new leader (video)

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 13:41

The UNP is to consult all its activists, including ex-MPs and members of provincial councils and local government bodies, before deciding on a new leader for the party, says its legal secretary Nissanka Nanayakkara.

The UNP working committee that met yesterday (14) discussed the matter and decided to take six months more to choose a new leader.

The UNP’s General Election candidates are presently meeting at Sirikotha to discuss the future plans of the party.

Following defeat at the recent election, Ranil Wickremesinghe decided to step down as its leader after 26 years in the position.

