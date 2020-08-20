Drugs seized with 61 suspects; Wallapatta, sandalwood smuggling foiled (video)





Sixty-one persons have been arrested with drugs, while an attempt to smuggle Wallapatta and Sandalwood has been foiled.



Police raided the Muwadora Uyana housing complex in Grand Pass, Colombo and arrested 61 persons with 39 grams of heroin, 85 grams of cannabis and seven narcotic tablets as well as cash yesterday (14).



The office of the Western Province senior DIG says 870 houses were searched by a team involving 518 police personnel.



The Customs has foiled the attempt to smuggle Wallapatta and Sandalwood to Dubai.



An exporter from Kollupitiya had tried to send 120 kgs of Wallapatta and 120 kgs of sandalwood worth Rs. 12.5 million concealed in manioc, papaya, pineapple and king coconut exports.



With the assistance of Plant Quarantine officers, the Customs nabbed the items at the export cargo centre at Orugodawatte.



The customs is questioning the exporter and three others over the incident.



Meanwhile, police in Yatiyantota have taken 400,000 ml of Goda and 20 litres of Goda and two suspects into custody.



The special CID unit on money laundering is investigating 38 complaints.



This was announced to the media in Colombo (14) by police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.



He also said drug racketeers were increasingly employing women for dealing following the arrest of racketeers.



Fifteen prison officers have been suspended from service for various offences following information given by the prison intelligence.



Also, 21 others have been given transfers, says the Prisons Department.



They are 10 including two jailors at Boossa Prison, nine at Negombo Prison and on each at Dumbara and Wariyapola Prisons.