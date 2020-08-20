Prison+guard+nabbed+with+heroin

A guard attached to the Remand Prison in Colombo has been arrested with 4.49 grams of heroin, two mobile phones and an official identity card at Ethoya in Ratnapura.
The anti-vice squad in Ratnapura nabbed the 33-year-old resident of Mudduwa following a tip-off.
He is due to be produced before the Ratnapura magistrate’s court tomorrow.
