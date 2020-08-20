Mexico sanctions 1,040 immigration officers for corruption

More than 1,040 Mexican immigration officers have been referred to the internal affairs office or forced to quit after they were caught demanding bribes and other acts of corruption.
Immigration head Francisco Garduño said that the current administration has put cameras in immigration offices, and they captured some surprising acts, including extortion of migrants by officials.
Garduño said the problem is being addressed, adding that migrants who come to Mexico by legal routes “deserve all our attention.”
