CID strongly criticized by presidential commission (video)





The CID has come in for strong criticism over its conduct in the arrest and producing in court of former senior DIG in charge of the northern province Lalith Jayasinghe during the good governance regime.



SP Sisira Tissera, a senior officer from the Uva province yesterday (14) testified before the presidential commission that probes political victimization.



It was taking up a complaint by DIG Jayasinghe that he had been politically victimized when he was accused and arrested over an allegation of having aided and abetted the main suspect in the gang-rape and killing of the Jaffna schoolgirl S. Vidya.



SP Tissera supervised the CID investigation against Jayasinghe.



Chairman of the commission, retired Supreme Court justice Upali Abeyratne questioned dissimilarities in the CID’s logbook on fax messages when it referred to DIG Jayasinghe.



He warned the witness against trying to conceal the truth and said it appeared certain pages had been introduced into the logbook to blame the DIG.



However, Tissera replied that he never faced any such accusation in his 32 years of service and denied ever having been intimidated by politicians.



Another respondent, ex-director of the CID Shani Abeysekara too, appeared before the commission.