සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

CID strongly criticized by presidential commission (video)

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 15:27

CID+strongly+criticized+by+presidential+commission+%28video%29


The CID has come in for strong criticism over its conduct in the arrest and producing in court of former senior DIG in charge of the northern province Lalith Jayasinghe during the good governance regime.

SP Sisira Tissera, a senior officer from the Uva province yesterday (14) testified before the presidential commission that probes political victimization.

It was taking up a complaint by DIG Jayasinghe that he had been politically victimized when he was accused and arrested over an allegation of having aided and abetted the main suspect in the gang-rape and killing of the Jaffna schoolgirl S. Vidya.

SP Tissera supervised the CID investigation against Jayasinghe.

Chairman of the commission, retired Supreme Court justice Upali Abeyratne questioned dissimilarities in the CID’s logbook on fax messages when it referred to DIG Jayasinghe.

He warned the witness against trying to conceal the truth and said it appeared certain pages had been introduced into the logbook to blame the DIG.

However, Tissera replied that he never faced any such accusation in his 32 years of service and denied ever having been intimidated by politicians.

Another respondent, ex-director of the CID Shani Abeysekara too, appeared before the commission.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.