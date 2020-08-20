Australia+donates+personal+protection+equipment+worth+Rs.+23+million

Australia’s Department of Defence has handed over a stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth Rs. 23.4 million to the Sri Lanka Navy.



Defence Adviser at the Australian High Commission in Colombo, Group Captain Sean Unwin symbolically handed over a stock of PPE to Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the official residence of the Australian High Commissioner in Colombo.



In appreciation of the Navy’s efforts in fighting the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Australian government has donated 12,000 PPE kits and 200,000 hand gloves.



High Commissioner David Holly also attended the event.