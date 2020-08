A 17-year-old boy who had gone out to sea in a multiday fishing trawler had been tortured and inhumanly treated for missing a catch.



Shehan Pramod had accompanied a crew of four in the boat Dulmini that left Mirissa fisheries harbour in Matara on 28 June.



It returned on 12 August and his parents found him seriously injured.



The boy, receiving treatment at Matara General Hospital, has told them how he was tortured after he missed a tuna.