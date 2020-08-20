Elderly couple’s struggle to look after children born with disabilities (video)





An elderly couple in Halmillewa in Dambulla has been struggling to look after their four children who were born with disabilities.



The father is aged 78 years, while the mother is three years his junior.



Their children, the eldest is a 52-year-old, are confined to wheelchairs all their lives.



The Army camp of the area provides them with food.



This family is forced to take a bath just once a week, due to a lack of water supply.



The only place they have seen outside their confined world is the Rajamaha Vihara in Dambulla.



It will be an immense meritorious deed if anyone comes forward to ensure that these four are not a burden to their elderly parents.