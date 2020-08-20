සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prison visits allowed once a week from today (video)

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 16:14

Visiting restrictions at prisons are relaxed from today (15) with visits allowed once a week.

Prisons commissioner general Thushara Upuldeniya told Hiru News that only sanitation items will be permitted to be given to the inmates.

The restrictions came into force in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, 160 persons completed their quarantine periods and left for home today.

The National Operation Centre for the Prevention of the Covid-19 Outbreak says they were from Pompeimadu, Mihintale and Boossa centres.

Eight more Covid-19 patients have recovered completely and discharged from hospital.

This takes the total recoveries to 2,666, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.

A further 217 remain under hospital care.

