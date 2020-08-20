Three+firearms+seized+with+suspects

Two 12-bore firearms were seized by the police separately yesterday (14).



One of them, along with four cartridges and a para illuminator, were netted at Kirindiwita in Gampaha by a STF team from Gonahena.



A man arrested, a 58-year-old, is due to be produced before the Gampaha magistrate’s court.



In Deniyaya, the STF conducted a raid and arrested a 59-year-old with a 12-bore weapon, seven cartridges and 16 empty cartridges.



He is due to be produced before the Morawaka magistrate’s court.



Also, in Deniyaya, a locally-made gun was taken into custody along with a suspect at Kiriweldola.



The suspect, age 46 years, is due to be produced before the Morawaka magistrate’s court.