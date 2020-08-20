සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three firearms seized with suspects

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 16:23

Two 12-bore firearms were seized by the police separately yesterday (14).

One of them, along with four cartridges and a para illuminator, were netted at Kirindiwita in Gampaha by a STF team from Gonahena.

A man arrested, a 58-year-old, is due to be produced before the Gampaha magistrate’s court.

In Deniyaya, the STF conducted a raid and arrested a 59-year-old with a 12-bore weapon, seven cartridges and 16 empty cartridges.

He is due to be produced before the Morawaka magistrate’s court.

Also, in Deniyaya, a locally-made gun was taken into custody along with a suspect at Kiriweldola.

The suspect, age 46 years, is due to be produced before the Morawaka magistrate’s court.

