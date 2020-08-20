Drug dealer taken into custody (video)

v
A drug dealer was arrested with five grams of heroin, cheques for Rs. 9.8 million and a car worth around Rs. 7.5 million by the Minuwangoda police today (15).
The man, aged 41 years and known as Veyangoda Hettiya, has had more than 72.3 million transacted via his three bank accounts, police say.
