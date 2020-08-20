සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Pentagon to launch task force to investigate UFO sightings

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 17:15

The Pentagon is forming a new task force to investigate UFOs that have been observed by US military aircraft.

Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist will help oversee the task force, which is expected to be officially unveiled in the next few days, according to the officials.

Previous efforts to look into what the Pentagon dubs unidentified aerial phenomena were led by the US Navy as many of the documented encounters involved their aircraft.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Members of Congress and Pentagon officials have long expressed concerns about the appearance of the unidentified aircraft that have flown over US military bases, posing a risk to military jets.

There is no consensus on their origin with some believing they may be drones potentially operated by earthly adversaries seeking to gather intelligence rather than extraterrestrials.

