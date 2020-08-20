සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP leadership change postponed until provincial council elections

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 19:56

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the new leader will be selected after the provincial council elections.


He expressed this view following a lunch held at party headquarters Sirikotha today with the participation of contesters of the last general election.


All candidates of the last general election were called to Sirikotha today to discuss the future measures of the party.


The meeting which commenced at 10 am today under the patronage of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has continued for nearly two hours.


Following the discussion, several new candidates for the general election spoke to the media, hinting that there would be no change in the party leadership.

