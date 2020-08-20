සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

More than 200 MPs provide information online

Saturday, 15 August 2020 - 20:05

More than 200 MPs who have been elected to the Ninth Parliament which is scheduled to commence in another 5 days have given their information to the online system.

The online submission of information of the members who were elected in the last general election is due to end today.

However, Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela stated that the opportunity will be given in the future as well.

After Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed duties at Temple Trees on the 11th, he had filled in the application form prepared for the Members of Parliament and handed it over to the Parliamentary Secretariat.

The Ninth Parliament is scheduled to convene on the 20th at 9.30 am.

The Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairman of Committees will be appointed first.

After the swearing in of all Members of Parliament, Parliament will be adjourned until 3 pm.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to present the policy statement of the government at 3 pm.

It has been proposed to give Minister Dinesh Gunawardena the post of Leader of the House this time and Minister Johnston Fernando has been nominated for the post of Chief Government Whip.

Political sources had stated that former Minister Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will be appointed as the Speaker.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MPs Kabir Hashim, Lakshman Kiriella, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Dr. Harsha de Silva have been nominated for the post of Chief Opposition Whip.

