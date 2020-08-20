Dedication+of+the+new+headquarters+building+of+the+Amarapura+Mahanikaya+

The new headquarters building of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Mahanikaya was dedicated to the Sasana today at No. 70, Wellawatte - Galle Road.



The Supreme Mahanayake of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya Most Ven. Kotugoda Sri Dhammawasa Thera and other members of the Maha Sangha as well as the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya were also present at the occasion.



Ven. Kotugoda Sri Dhammawasa Thera recalled that the land was donated during the tenure of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his presidency,