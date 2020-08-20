MS+Dhoni+retires+from+International+Cricket+

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh DhoniDhoni made the confirmation through a video on Instagram, its caption reading: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 19.29 hrs consider me as Retired.” announces his retirement from international cricket, according to foreign media.M S Dhoni retires, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.