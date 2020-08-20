MS+Dhoni+retires+from+International+Cricket+

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Dhoni made the confirmation through a video on Instagram, its caption reading: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 19.29 hrs consider me as Retired.” announces his retirement from international cricket, according to foreign media.
M S Dhoni retires, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Dhoni made the confirmation through a video on Instagram, its caption reading: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 19.29 hrs consider me as Retired.” announces his retirement from international cricket, according to foreign media.
M S Dhoni retires, having won three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
He last played international cricket during the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.