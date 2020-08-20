Secretary of 'Apey Janabala' Party reveals preparations to sell the MP post

An issue has arisen over the nomination of the National List MP of the Our People's Party, which contested under the symbol of the flag and obtained 67,758 votes at the General Election.

Accordingly, the National List MP of the party has not been nominated thus far and the Elections Commission sought the advice of the Attorney General to resolve the issue.

The Secretary of Apey Janabala Party Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thero played a decisive role in the matter following several discussions as to whether Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero or Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero will be nominated for the post.

Meanwhile, Wimalatissa Thero claimed that he believed there had been attempt to sell the National seat to a person who had not contested nor been entered to the National List.

However, two parties lodged complaints against the General Secretary of our Jana Bala Party Ven. Vedanigama Wimalatissa Thero at the Yakkala and Weeragula Police Stations today.

They claimed the expectations of his constituents will be undermined due the actions of the Thero.

One of the complainants alleged that although Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero claimed to be the Gampaha District Leader of our Jana Bala Party, he was the true Gampaha District Leader holding those posts.