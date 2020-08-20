Mainly fair weather today; light showers in four provinces

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island today (16), says the Department of Meteorology.



However, several spells of light showers are likely in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts in the morning.



The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.