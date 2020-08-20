Election+Commission+to+meet+on+Tuesday+or+Wednesday

The national list MP position of the Apey Janabala Party remains a contentious issue.



Its former secretary Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thera had asked the Election Commission in writing to appoint him to the position.



However, the party’s chairman and other office-bearers later appointed a new secretary in place of Wimalatissa Thera.



The new secretary then sent the name of another person for the national list MP position.



However, the EC refused to accept either name and sought the attorney general’s advice.



The EC is due to meet on Tuesday or Wednesday to receive the AG’s determination.



A scheduled meeting of the EC for tomorrow has been put off, says a top official of the commission.