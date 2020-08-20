TNA+to+review+the+general+election+result

The politburo of the ITAK met in Trincomalee yesterday (15) to reconsider the TNA’s national list appointee.



Later, TNA leader R. Sampanthan commented about the disagreements among its affiliate parties with regard to the choice.



He said that there would be no change in the appointee.



However, the central committee of the ITAK will meet in Vavuniya on 29 August and reconsider it.



Also, an independent committee will be appointed by the CC soon to review the general election result, Sampanthan added.