Parliament’s public gallery closed on 20 August

The public gallery in parliament will remain closed when the inaugural session of the new parliament takes place on 20 August, says deputy secretary general of parliament Neil Iddawela.



He told Hiru News that allowing public presence during House sessions would be decided once the new speaker is elected.



Iddawela also said that all MP-elects have submitted their personal information through an online method.



Their personal information is compulsory for their oath-taking and future activities.