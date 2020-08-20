සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Universities reopen tomorrow

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 8:40

All universities reopen for academic activities tomorrow (17) following a closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the University Grants Commission Prof. Sampath Amaratunga says students should report to their respective hostels today.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka rose to 2,890 with the finding of four more cases yesterday.

The new cases are arrivals from the UAE, Maldives and a foreigner arriving from Turkey.

The total recoveries increased to 2,666 following the recovery of eight patients yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit, 213 patients remain hospitalized.

Meanwhile, 494 Sri Lankans returned home last night and in the early hours of this morning.

They are 322 from the UAE, 150 from Oman and 22 from Qatar.

They were sent for quarantine following PCR tests.

