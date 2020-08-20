සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Basil focuses on changes required (video)

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 8:39

The massive two-thirds mandate given by the public at the general election should be used for economic development, said chairman of the presidential task force for economic revival and poverty eradication Basil Rajapaksa yesterday (15).

He was addressing representatives of the Sri Lanka Planning Services Union at Temple Trees.

The public expects a clear change in development after giving a big mandate to implement the president’s ‘Saubagyaye Dekma’ policy manifesto, he said.

He promised to coordinate with the president, prime minister and the cabinet for structural and administrative changes in the entire state service.

