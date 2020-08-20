සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP, SJB clash over ownership of estate workers union (video)

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 9:30

The UNP and the SJB are clashing over the ownership of the Lanka National Estate Workers Union.

Secretary of the LNEWU was the national list MP Vadivel Suresh.

With the UNP deserters forming the SJB, officer-bearers of the union were changed.

The UNP named Navin Dissanayake and Ramiah Yogarajan to the positions.

The party has also gone to court over the ownership of the LNEWU.
Speaking to Hiru News, Suresh said the union being an independent body, the UNP has no right to change its office-bearers.

When contacted, UNP legal secretary Nissanka Nanayakkara said the party owned the LNEWU and the working committee has the powers to make the appointments.

He pointed out the union was formed by the late J.R. Jayawardene and the late Gamini Dissanayake.

Nanayakkara added that Suresh was appointed as its secretary pursuant to a proposal of the UNP WC.

