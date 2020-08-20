සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Russia calls 'urgent' summit on Iran

Sunday, 16 August 2020 - 8:53

Russia+calls+%27urgent%27+summit+on+Iran
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed an online summit with the United States, Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran in a bid to avoid "confrontation and escalation" at the United Nations, where Washington is trying to extend an arms embargo on Tehran.

"The issue is urgent," Putin said in a statement yesterday (15), adding that the alternative was "only further escalation of tensions, increasing risk of conflict - such a scenario must be avoided".

French President Emmanuel Macron said he is open to taking part in the seven-way virtual summit proposed by his Russian counterpart over the Iran arms embargo.

